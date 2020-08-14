VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 44.0% in February

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

