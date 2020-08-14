Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $95,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

