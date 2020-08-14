Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 5th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UTMD stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.35. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTMD shares. TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $710,940 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

