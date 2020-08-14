Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head-To-Head Contrast

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Realty Income 0 3 12 0 2.80

Realty Income has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Realty Income pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05% Realty Income 30.30% 4.89% 2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 13.13 $18.96 million N/A N/A Realty Income $1.49 billion 14.57 $436.48 million $3.32 18.98

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Realty Income beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

