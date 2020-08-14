Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 3,941 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.