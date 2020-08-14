UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 334 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

