U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $14.11. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. U.S. Auto Parts Network shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 74,670 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,733.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 260,364 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,345,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock worth $97,990 and sold 1,935,211 shares worth $16,845,594. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.75.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

