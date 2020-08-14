Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $299,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $268,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

