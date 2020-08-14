Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$4.50 Price Target for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

