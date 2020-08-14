TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Given New C$36.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AND. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$35.25 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on TSE:AND from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

AND opened at C$42.15 on Monday. TSE:AND has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.00 million and a PE ratio of 51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. TSE:AND’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

About TSE:AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.