Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $203,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $180,720.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $158,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $132,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.84 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,918,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 770,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.