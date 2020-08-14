Truist Securiti Weighs in on South State Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

