Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert Sells 24,172 Shares of Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 10.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,441 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,878 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

