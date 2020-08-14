Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading Down 0.3%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$11.05, 286,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 304,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $844.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

