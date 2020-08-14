TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DREUF. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

