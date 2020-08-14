Traders Purchase High Volume of STMicroelectronics Call Options (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 42,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,533 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,150,000 after buying an additional 799,832 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 913,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 166,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

