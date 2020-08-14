Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $149.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.