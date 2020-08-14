Titan Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,068.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $25,068.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002015 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,777,190 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

