Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,172.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,543 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

