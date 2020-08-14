TheStreet Upgrades Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) to B

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 8.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 12.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 25.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.