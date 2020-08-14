theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 2%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) shares dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 73,685 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 68,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

