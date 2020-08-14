The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 9368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $782.60 million and a PE ratio of 70.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

