The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $413.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

