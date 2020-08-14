TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Raised to $18.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

