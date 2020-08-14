Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,067,000 after purchasing an additional 578,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Copart by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Copart by 26.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

