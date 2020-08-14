Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,578 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $36.00 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.