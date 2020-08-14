Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,378 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,759,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,572,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,471 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

