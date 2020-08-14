Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,344 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.