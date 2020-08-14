Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,012 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $749,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $243,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $237,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,805. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.