Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $136.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

