Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

