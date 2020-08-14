Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.07 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Wendys worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wendys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 9.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

