Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

