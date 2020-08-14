Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total value of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA stock opened at $1,554.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,364.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $885.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.78, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla’s stock is going to split on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $100,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,050.00 to $1,360.00 in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

