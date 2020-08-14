Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

TME opened at $15.24 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261,009 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $135,260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $110,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

