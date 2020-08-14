Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $34.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $669.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 159,352 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

