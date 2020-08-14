Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Telephone & Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of TDS opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

