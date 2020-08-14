TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

