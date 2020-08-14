Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Lowered to Sell at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Team17 Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 526.40 ($6.88).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 705 ($9.22) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 590.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 541.16. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $926.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

