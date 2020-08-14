TD Securities Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.14.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$21.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

