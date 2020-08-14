TD Securities Lowers Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$35.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSI. CIBC upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$29.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.11. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$35.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

