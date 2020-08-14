TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$29.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.60.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a current ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 65.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

