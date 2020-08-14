Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCRR. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

