Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.33, but opened at $131.72. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Target shares last traded at $131.72, with a volume of 3,915,800 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

