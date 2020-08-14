Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 8,882 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 8,882 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $922,662.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNDM opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $110.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,266,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

