Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 8,882 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 8,882 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $922,662.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TNDM opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $110.80.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.