Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.14

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.
Tamawood has a 52-week low of A$2.36 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of A$3.75 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of $69.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.92.
About Tamawood
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.