Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.14

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Tamawood has a 52-week low of A$2.36 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of A$3.75 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of $69.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.92.

Get Tamawood alerts:

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.