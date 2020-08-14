SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SYSCO in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

SYY opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

