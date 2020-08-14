Swiss National Bank Sells 82,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of HP worth $98,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

