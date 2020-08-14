Swiss National Bank Sells 52,911 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Ferrari worth $87,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

RACE opened at $192.63 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $196.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

