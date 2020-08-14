Swiss National Bank Sells 14,400 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Evergy worth $87,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

